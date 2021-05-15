Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,092 shares of company stock worth $8,194,439 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,440,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

