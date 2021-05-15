KeyCorp Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $23.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 247,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.