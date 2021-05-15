KeyCorp Raises Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $172.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after buying an additional 511,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.