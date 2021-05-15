Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $33.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Keyera stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

