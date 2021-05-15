Kimberly A. Hazelton Sells 360 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Kimberly A. Hazelton sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $15,919.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHMG stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.