Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Hits $157,478.07

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $157,478.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

