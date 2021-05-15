KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

