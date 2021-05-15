Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 985 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

