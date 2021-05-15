Knuff & Co LLC Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average of $479.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $351.53 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

