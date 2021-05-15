Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $125.31 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.