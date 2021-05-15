Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

