Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.