Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

