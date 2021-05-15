Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Korea Electric Power stock remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

