Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KRNT traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 415,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

