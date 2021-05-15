Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. 415,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,134. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

