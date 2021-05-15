Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

