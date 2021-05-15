Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

