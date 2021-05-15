Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,144,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,699,000 after purchasing an additional 358,535 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 288,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

