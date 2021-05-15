Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.90 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.