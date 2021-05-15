Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 13,779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

