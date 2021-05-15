Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

