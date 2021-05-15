KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$100.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

