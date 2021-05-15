Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading 8.7% Higher

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 237,278 shares during the period.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

