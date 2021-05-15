Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 561,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,289. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Get Kubient alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.