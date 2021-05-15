Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $182.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSTR. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.