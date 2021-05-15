Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

