Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,650,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

