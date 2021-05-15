Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Up 10.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) rose 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 644,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 796,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEAF shares. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Leaf Mobile alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$328.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Leaf Mobile Company Profile (TSE:LEAF)

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.