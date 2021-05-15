Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $507,114.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.