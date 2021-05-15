Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,068. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

