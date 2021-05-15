Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

