Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

