LGL Partners LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 998,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

