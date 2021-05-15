LGL Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

