LGL Partners LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.