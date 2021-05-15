LGL Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.