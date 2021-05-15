LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $226.50 Average PT from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,884. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.