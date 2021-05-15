LikeCoin Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and $36,565.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,034,181,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,754,859 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.