Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $14.96. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $812.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

