Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $301.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $177.92 and a 1-year high of $303.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

