Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.