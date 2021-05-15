Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $17.26 or 0.00035530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $745,373.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

