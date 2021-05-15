Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 856 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

