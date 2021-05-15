loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

