LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading Up 1.7%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 56,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 17,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNSPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.