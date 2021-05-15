Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

