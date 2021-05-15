Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.