LSV Asset Management Buys 53,851 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.96% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

