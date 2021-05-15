LSV Asset Management Has $2.39 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.